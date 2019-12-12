Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA is putting on a united front after an outbreak of violence against New York City transit employees.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA is putting on a united front after an outbreak of violence against New York City transit employees.
Friday morning, MTA President Andy Byford rode the southbound R train in Manhattan in what he’s calling a “solidarity ride” for conductors.
Byford says workers have been punched, sprayed with liquids, and assaulted while on the job.
“I get that people get frustrated, but don’t take it out on the conductors, the cleaning staff,” he said. “They’re just trying to do their jobs.”
Just two weeks ago, an angry driver smashed the window of an M-5 bus, sending two employees to the hospital.