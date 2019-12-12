



– Meet the next generation of female coders and computer scientists.

Hundreds of girls from grades 6 to 10 are taking part in a new event showcasing their talents, reports CBS2’s Charlie Cooper.

The Girls Who Code Showcase is the first of its kind. It’s a collaboration between Newark public schools, Girls who Code and New Jersey Institute of Technology.

The girls have been presenting coding projects that address social problems in the world. The projects created by girls from 25 schools include apps that target anti-bullying and websites that focus on climate change.

The presentations will be judged by representatives from leading tech companies like Microsoft, Apple and Verizon. At the end, one team will be named the winner.

“We’re really looking to help girls not only learn to code but also to build bravery, sisterhood to really change the image of that industry and change the world,” said Talya Oberofield of Girls Who Code.

“We know nowadays in this country there are not enough people trained in computing, in the sciences, in math and so this will really help address the shortage of people in general but underrepresentation of women and minorities in math and in science careers,” said Bruce Bukiet, associate dean at the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

No matter which team wins, the goal here is to close the gender gap in the field of technology and to change the image of what a programmer looks like.

