



A funeral will be held next week for Jersey City Police Det. Joseph Seals

Seals, a 39-year-old father of five, was shot in the head at Bayview Cemetery just minutes before Tuesday’s deadly standoff at JC Kosher Supermarket that killed three other victims.

His viewing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at the McLaughlin Funeral Home on Pavonia Avenue in Jersey City. It will be followed by a funeral at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Aedan’s Church on Bergen Avenue.

Last night, services were held in Brooklyn for 31-year-old Mindel Ferencz and 24-year-old Moshe Deutsch.

Ferencz’s body was carried in front of the Satmar Shul on Rodney Street before being transported to Jersey City for a funeral. A short time later, Deutsch’s funeral was held in Williamsburg.

“She was just the nicest lady. We’ll miss her,” one mourner said. “She really left something in our hearts.”

“They were very, very good people,” said cousin Shulem Freund. “Moshe was a volunteer of special needs kids, and Mrs. Ferencz helped build the community over there.”

Both Ferencz and Deutsch were buried last night in Orange County.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced for the final victim, 49-year-old worker Douglas Miguel Rodriguez.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of Det. Seals. Click here for the official memorial fund.

For those who’d like to donate, the state’s U.S. attorney says beware of scam websites. If you think you donated to a fake site, contact the FBI immediately.

