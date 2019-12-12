NORTH MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There was a lot of holiday cheer for Nassau County police officers – courtesy of local elementary school children.
Hundreds of cheering students at Schwarting Elementary School gave police officers the rock star treatment Thursday.
It was part of a campaign called “cards for cops.”
Students presented officers with more than 400 handmade holiday thank you cards.
The initiative started in part to help combat the mental health crisis in law enforcement.
“I’m hoping the cops will realize people do appreciate them support them and if they are going through something these cars will restore hope in them give them,” Michelle Panetta, the Beyond The Badge NY co-founder said.
The program is expected to generate more than 5,000 cards across Long Island.