The community there is in mourning, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

On Wednesday they buried Mindel Ferencz and Moshe Deutsch, former Brooklyn residents who were gunned down in the shooting attack on Tuesday.

“The innocent cry of the 11-year-old child of Mindle, crying when am I going to see you again,” said Rabbi David Niederman of the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg, Inc. “We have to stop hate.”

At a Jewish community center, faith leaders met with Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea who reinforced their promise to keep them safe.

“What then do you say to this community that doesn’t just sound like words,” said de Blasio. “It is police presence. It is prosecutions. It’s showing we will not tolerate by our actions this kind of hatred.”

Off-camera, Jewish residents told CBS2 they welcome the additional officers to help curb the spike in anti-Semitic hate crimes. Some say they’re terrified and believe what happened in Jersey City could happen anywhere.

A new NYPD task force is charged with identifying and thwarting hate groups before they attack.

“Certainly Jersey City was an act of domestic terrorism, and there’s a common theme that I mentioned yesterday and it’s ignorance and it’s hate,” said Shea.

Educating children is also part of the overall strategy. The mayor says the biggest obstacle is lurking online.

“Social media, which is a blessing in one way, everyone acknowledges that has been an enabling reality for those purveying hate,” said de Blasio.

While authorities say there are no immediate or credible threats to Jewish communities in the city, police told CBS2 they will increase their presence in specific neighborhoods indefinitely, especially since the investigation into what happened in Jersey City is not over.

On Monday, faith leaders from other denominations will be meeting to discuss the Jersey City attack and consider further efforts to keep their communities safe.

