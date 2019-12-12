CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Sunshine dominates this afternoon, but don’t forget that coat! Highs today will only be in the low to mid 30s.

Expect increasing clouds tonight. Temperatures are expected to hold steady and rise slightly into the overnight.

It will be a cloudy day tomorrow with some light rain, but mainly after the morning rush. Temperatures will bounce back, as well, with highs well into the 40s.

We’re leaving rain in the forecast for Saturday, though we’ll need another day or so to nail down the timing. Temperature-wise, it will be on the mild side for this time of the year with highs in the 50s.

