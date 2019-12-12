



Today, students returned to Sacred Heart School for the first time since the standoff.

“The whole thing got the community shook up,” resident Dwayne Carroll told CBS2’s Reena Roy. “It still feels like it just happened.”

The sound of gunshots is hard to forget, and the bullet holes in the school’s windows serve as a reminder of the frightening attack.

“It’s still nerve-wracking. It’s terrible. I feel horrible,” said parent Eddie Griffin.

“As a grandmother, it’s scary, not just for my grandchild but for all the kids and the community,” a woman added. “This happened in broad daylight.”

Still, the community is trying to move forward. The grandmother told CBS2’s Reena Roy she had to console her 10-year-old granddaughter before drop-off.

“She said that they just came there and just told them to move quietly and they took them out of this part of the building into another,” she said. “At first, she was scared, but we reassured her that she’s safe going to this school.”

Brave teachers looked after the roughly 200 kids who were put on lockdown for hours. Jersey City’s Public Safety Director James Shea personally thanked them today.

“We were on constant phone contact with them. They moved the children to where we told them to in the building, to where they would be safe,” he said. “They did an incredibly brave job keeping all those kids safe.”

Officers are now standing guard to continue protecting them.

“We’re going to see an increased police presence until we can get a return to normalcy, which we know is going to take a while,” said Shea.

The director said there will be more officers at all schools in the area out of an abundance of caution and for some peace of mind.