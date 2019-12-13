



Police are searching for two men seen on video robbing an 18-year-old woman last month in Brooklyn.

The frightening ordeal was caught on camera shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 along 60th Street near 12th Avenue in Borough Park.

Police said woman was walking home alone when the suspects came up behind her and demanded money.

Surveillance video shows her on the ground with the men towering over her. At one point, she tried to call for help, but police said one of the suspects snatched her cellphone and smashed it on the ground.

The men allegedly made off with approximately $270.

The victim was not physically hurt.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.