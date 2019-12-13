Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An explosion in a Manhattan subway leaves riders shocked and forced an evacuation.
It happened at the 103rd Street station on the Upper West Side Wednesday afternoon.
Witnesses recorded the emergency as a massive fireball ignited on the 1-train platform.
The fire forced passengers to evacuate trains and caused some delays, the MTA reports.
The MTA added the blaze started when a shopping cart full of garbage was set on fire.
The explosion was caused by aerosol cans in the cart bursting.
Luckily, no one was hurt.