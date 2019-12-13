BREAKING NEWS13-Year-Old Confesses In Stabbing Death Of Barnard College Student Tessa Majors
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Caught on camera, explosion, Local TV, MTA, New York, subway fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An explosion in a Manhattan subway leaves riders shocked and forced an evacuation.

It happened at the 103rd Street station on the Upper West Side Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses recorded the emergency as a massive fireball ignited on the 1-train platform.

The fire forced passengers to evacuate trains and caused some delays, the MTA reports.

The MTA added the blaze started when a shopping cart full of garbage was set on fire.

The explosion was caused by aerosol cans in the cart bursting.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply