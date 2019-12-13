BREAKING NEWS13-Year-Old Confesses In Stabbing Death Of Barnard College Student Tessa Majors, Sources Tell CBS2
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Hempstead, Local TV, Long Island, New York


HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – One person is dead after an accident on the Southern State Parkway on Long Island.

Chopper 2 was over the scene near Exit 17 in Hempstead.

State police say a vehicle overturned around 5:45 a.m. on the eastbound side. Two right lanes were shut down for about three hours.

The name of the driver killed has not been released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply