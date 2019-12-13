Comments
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – One person is dead after an accident on the Southern State Parkway on Long Island.
Chopper 2 was over the scene near Exit 17 in Hempstead.
State police say a vehicle overturned around 5:45 a.m. on the eastbound side. Two right lanes were shut down for about three hours.
The name of the driver killed has not been released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.