



Family members and complete strangers came together in memory of the innocent lives that were lost in an instant.

Armed police watched over them – a stark reminder of the senseless violence.

David Anderson and Francine Graham fatally shot Police Det. Joseph Seals at Bayview Cemetery before driving a stolen U-Haul van to JC Kosher Supermarket and opening fire. Mindel Ferencz, Moshe Deutsch and Douglas Miguel Rodriguez were killed inside the store.

Rabbi David Niederman said Rodriguez, a 49-year-old worker, died a hero.

“After being shot, he opened the back door for a customer to be rescued,” he told reporters Thursday. “Unfortunately, he died at the footstep of that door.”

His wife choked back tears as she thanked the market that employed her husband for accepting him.

“Especially the Jewish community that learned how to love my husband and was there for him and embraced him,” she said.

Another mourner said Rodriguez was a like a brother to him.

“We love him, we miss him, but we know he will be fine because he believed in Jesus,” he said.

Ferencz, a 31-year-old mother of five whose husband owns the store, and Deutsch, a 24-year-old customer, were laid to rest Wednesday night, and Seals’ funeral will be held next Tuesday. He leaves behind a wife and five children.

