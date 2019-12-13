



Investigators are still trying to piece together what motivated the criminals in the Jersey City shootout.

Authorities believe they were also responsible for the murder of a livery driver in Bayonne.

The family of that victim is still looking for answers and spoke exclusively to CBS2’s Matt Kozar.

“He had a good heart. My son always used to pick me up if I needed a ride or go to the drug store. Everything. He was my heart,” Victoria Molina, the victim’s mother said.

Her oldest son, 34-year-old Michael Rumberger, was murdered on Dec. 7 as he was dropping off passengers in his livery and police say the prime suspects are David Anderson and Francine Graham – the same two people who killed a police officer and three others in Jersey City on Tuesday.

“I just don’t understand why they took my son away.”

“Mike, my step-son, picked up these two suspects from Hudson Mall, which is not too far from here. They requested a ride to a moving company in Bayonne,” Danny Wenzel said.

According to his parents, Rumberger was murdered in Bayonne, underneath the bridge in an industrial section of town near the White Glove Moving Company’s facilities. They say investigators told them there is surveillance video that shows Rumberger fighting with his two passengers outside of his livery cab.

They say the suspects then shot and killed their son before putting his body in the trunk of his taxi and then driving several miles – ditching the car in Jersey City.

“It was probably over the fare,” Wenzel added. “The detective, god rest his soul, Joe Seals, I grew up with him. He was investigating my step son’s murder.”

Rumberger, a livery driver for several years, leaves behind two daughters.

As his mother is now preparing for his funeral Sunday, she’s hoping investigators release more information about her son’s case.

“God took him, and I want justice, and I want to know the answers,” Molina said.

JERSEY CITY SHOOTING