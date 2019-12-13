Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
A cloudy but mild day is upon us. The morning is dry for the most part, but showers arrive after 9/10 a.m. from the south to the north.
Expect mostly mild temps, we top off in the mid to upper 50s. Temps rise even further by Saturday, and the rain gets much heavier by the evening.
Overnight the low spins towards us and really dumps some heavy rain. The rain lightens up by Saturday night, ahead of a very windy Sunday. Have a great day, and bring an umbrella today!