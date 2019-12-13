CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A cloudy but mild day is upon us. The morning is dry for the most part, but showers arrive after 9/10 a.m. from the south to the north.

(Credit: CBS2)

Expect mostly mild temps, we top off in the mid to upper 50s. Temps rise even further by Saturday, and the rain gets much heavier by the evening.

(Credit: CBS2)

Overnight the low spins towards us and really dumps some heavy rain. The rain lightens up by Saturday night, ahead of a very windy Sunday. Have a great day, and bring an umbrella today!

