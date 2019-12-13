JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The family of Jersey City Police Det. Joseph Seals is getting some help during this difficult time.
The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation plans to announce today it’s raising money to pay off their mortgage.
Seals was fatally shot Tuesday at Bayview Cemetery. His attackers then drove a stolen U-Haul van to JC Kosher Supermarket and opened fire, killing three other innocent people.
The 13-year veteran was assigned to the city’s cease-fire unit, and the police chief said dozens of guns were taken off the streets under his watch.
Jersey City Det. Joseph Seals Remembered As A 'Cop's Cop'
“He was a cop’s cop. Everyone knew Joe, even the criminals. He was so visible. The bad guys knew what car he drove and avoided him at all costs,” another officer said.
Seals grew up in Bayonne and leaves behind a wife, Laura, and five children.
His viewing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at the McLaughlin Funeral Home on Pavonia Avenue, followed by a funeral at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Aedan’s Church on Bergen Avenue.
A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help the family.
