



— The NYPD is investigating a shooting involving two of their own officers in the Bronx

Police say they shot a man who pointed a gun at them early Saturday morning, but it turns out that gun was fake, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reports.

It happened just before 1 a.m.

According to police, the man had been walking around with what appeared to be a gun near East 167th Street and Findlay Avenue.

A couple called 911 and said the man pointed his weapon at them.

Police say as soon as they got to the scene, they ordered the suspect to show his hands. That’s when they say he pointed his weapon at them.

“Two uniformed officers discharged their weapons, striking the suspect in the torso. The officers immediately rendered aid to the suspect and requested an ambulance to the scene,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo said.

“After they shot him, they were shaking him,” a witness told CBS2’s Marc Liverman.

That suspect was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Pichardo said an “imitation firearm” was recovered at the scene.

Below is a picture of the weapon recovered at the scene of tonight’s incident. pic.twitter.com/ehVobwGuPO — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 14, 2019

The picture released by police shows the fake gun with what looks like a knife attached to one end of it.

So far, police haven’t released any other information on that suspect.