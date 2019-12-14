



Hundreds of families in need all over New York will have a brighter Christmas thanks to Catholic charities and Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

Saturday was spent spreading kindness and love. For those who stepped inside a Manhattan K-mart that’s exactly what you found hundreds of volunteers doing.

Joined by Cardinal Dolan, volunteers – some a little younger than others – walked the aisles hand picking clothing for families in need.

Every volunteer getting a profile of a family to shop for. All the funds were raised through catholic charities. The families are ones that the organization works with throughout the year.

“I felt like I was doing something to help support the community, doing something to help support the meaning of Christmas,” volunteer James Walsh said.

More than 300 volunteers are registered to help more than 325 families at that location alone CBS2’s Marc Liverman reports.

“We shopped for sweaters and dresses… like pajama dresses and gloves and hats,” Alexandra Walsh said.

There was even a little entertainment, just in case you weren’t already in the Christmas spirit.

“It’s a great communal endeavor,” Cardinal Dolan said.

An endeavor that will help keep families warm and happy not just on Christmas, but all year long.