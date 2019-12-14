



— The FBI says it has located a white van that may be connected to Tuesday’s deadly shooting in Jersey City

According to the FBI, the van was recovered in Orange, New Jersey, on Saturday morning.

The FBI will examine the vehicle for any evidence.

No further information is being released at this time.

On Friday, the FBI asked the public to be on the lookout for a white van that belonged to Jersey City shooter David Anderson.

The FBI also set up a website for people to share any photos or videos that might help in the investigation. Click here to submit a tip.

A total of six people died, including Anderson and the second suspect, Francine Graham.

Prosecutors say Anderson and Graham fatally shot Jersey City Det. Joseph Seals at Bayview Cemetery on Tuesday before driving a stolen U-Haul van to JC Kosher Supermarket and opening fire, killing three other victims and prompting an hours-long shootout.

The stolen U-Haul contained a pipe bomb and had been outfitted with ballistic panels. It also had a manifesto-style document with a list of groups the suspects hated and grievances.

In total, five guns were found inside the supermarket and the van.

On Thursday, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said the deadly shooting was being investigated as a potential act of domestic terrorism.

“We believe the suspects held views reflecting hatred of Jewish people and law enforcement,” he told reporters.

The attorney general also said the shooters “expressed interest” in the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, but investigators have not definitely linked them to that organization or any others. They do believe the suspects acted alone.

On Friday, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said he believes Anderson and Graham were looking for another location, noting they “drove to a location that is a known yeshiva and the center of that Jewish community there.”

