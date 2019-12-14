



The video doorbell company Ring says it found no evidence of its network being compromised after a disturbing incident inside a Staten Island home.

“You’re playing games… What’s up homie? I can still see you,” a hacker ominously tells teenager Blake Sgarlato.

The 13-year-old boy was home alone when a mysterious voice came from the family’s ring cameras.

MORE: Staten Island Mom Says Hackers Used Ring Smart Cameras To Terrorize Her 13-Year-Old Son

He unplugged one, but the hacker followed him around the house on other cameras.

The family has since taken the cameras down. They now have a warning for others who have similar technology in their homes.

“I don’t know if there’s other surveillance you can have but I want people to realize your kid could be sitting alone in your house and be a target of a maniac,” Staten Island resident Gina Sgarlato said.

Ring says it investigated the incident and determined the alleged hacker obtained user names and passwords from accounts not associated with Ring.

They were then allegedly able to log in with the same information and take over the cameras.

Ring released the following statement in response to the incident: