



The memorial service for Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, killed in the Jersey City shootout , was held Saturday night.

He worked at the kosher grocery store for about a year and officials say he rescued a customer during the tragic incident.

“I want to thank God for all the years that he gave me with him,” the victim’s daughter said.

“We are sustained by the love of this man,” Rodriguez’s wife added.

Through a translator – the family of Douglas Miguel Rodriguez told mourners at a memorial in Paterson Saturday night that he was a very respectful man.

The 49-year-old was respected and praised as a hero. Rodriguez was one of three gunned down while he was working at the Jersey City kosher supermarket Tuesday.

Police say David Anderson and Francine Graham, killed during a shootout with officers, are to blame. Allegedly fueled by a hatred of the Jewish community and law enforcement.

Police say earlier that day they also killed Jersey City Det. Joseph Seals about a mile away at Bay View Cemetery.

Officials say after Rodriguez was shot in the store, he opened the back door for a customer to escape, then died at the footsteps of that door.

“I didn’t know Douglas but from talking to you I know he has the type of love we need right now. That he loved his family, his daughter, he sacrificed everything. He loved the people he worked with, he loved the Jewish community. He had goodness in his heart,” New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said.

Douglas and his family immigrated from Ecuador for a better life. Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said he worked at the store 10 hour days, six days a week.

“You told me yesterday that you also forgave the shooters and that you told me that you’re going to stay and fulfill the dream and we’re going to help you do it,” Fulop said to Rodriguez’s wife.

Meanwhile the FBI confiscated a white van which may be connected to one of the suspects.

It was found at an auto shop in Orange, New Jersey. A sales associate said he didn’t notice the van until he came in around 8 a.m. Saturday morning and the bomb squad and canine units showed up.

“The FBI came in and told us we’re on a temporary lock down,” Doug Darby told CBS2.

“We just kept everybody inside… no more customers until further notice.”

The wake for Det. Seals will be held on Monday at 2 p.m. at the McLaughlin Funeral Home in Jersey City.

His viewing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at the McLaughlin Funeral Home on Pavonia Avenue in Jersey City. It will be followed by a funeral at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Aedan’s Church on Bergen Avenue.

