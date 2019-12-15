



— Police are looking for two individuals in connection to two Brooklyn robberies.

Both incidents happened on Dec. 11.

Police say around 5:20 p.m., the two individuals approached a 21-year-old man on Atlantic Avenue in Crown Heights.

The individuals allegedly told the man to come with them to a Family Dollar on Pacific Street, then instructed the man to withdraw funds. They then allegedly told him to go with them to a nearby liquor store and made him withdraw more funds.

The two individuals got away with $200 in cash. The victim was not injured.

The second incident happened about 20 minutes later near Atlantic Avenue and New York Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police say there, the two individuals approached a 15-year-old boy and told him to hand over his cellphone.

The individuals got away with an iPhone XR. The teen was not injured.

Police did not say if the individuals were armed.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.