NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re one week away from the start of Chanukah and many celebrate with latkes, a traditional Jewish food.
Meghan Crocker, of Breads Bakery, shared a recipe.
BREADS BAKERY
Latkes Home Recipe
Makes 25 latkes
INGREDIENTS
1kg Yukon Gold potatoes (about 7-8 medium potatoes)
200g Yellow Onions (about 1 medium onion)
15g (1 Tbl) Salt
20g (about 3 Tbl) Bread Crumbs
3 Eggs
Canola or Vegetable Oil, for frying
Sour Cream and Apple Sauce for dipping (optional)
PROCEDURE
- Using a box grater or food processor, grate the potatoes and onion. Mix in the salt and let sit for 10 minutes.
- In the meantime, pre-heat a large skillet over medium heat (325F)
- After ten minutes, drain the potato mixture and squeeze out any excess moisture.
- Add the bread crumbs and eggs and mix until evenly distributed.
- To fry, heat oil in the skillet and drop generous tablespoon-sized scoops of potato mixture onto the hot skillet, pressing them flat so each one is approximately 3” in diameter and ¼” thick. Leave about ½” between each latke.
- Fry for 1-2 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and crispy. Remove onto a paper towel-lined tray or plate to cool.
- Repeat steps 5 and 6 for all of your potato mixture.
- Serve with sour cream and apple sauce.