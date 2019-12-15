CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re one week away from the start of Chanukah and many celebrate with latkes, a traditional Jewish food.

Meghan Crocker, of Breads Bakery, shared a recipe.

BREADS BAKERY

Latkes Home Recipe

Makes 25 latkes

INGREDIENTS

1kg Yukon Gold potatoes (about 7-8 medium potatoes)
200g Yellow Onions (about 1 medium onion)
15g (1 Tbl) Salt
20g (about 3 Tbl) Bread Crumbs
3 Eggs
Canola or Vegetable Oil, for frying
Sour Cream and Apple Sauce for dipping (optional)

PROCEDURE

  1. Using a box grater or food processor, grate the potatoes and onion. Mix in the salt and let sit for 10 minutes.
  2. In the meantime, pre-heat a large skillet over medium heat (325F)
  3. After ten minutes, drain the potato mixture and squeeze out any excess moisture.
  4. Add the bread crumbs and eggs and mix until evenly distributed.
  5. To fry, heat oil in the skillet and drop generous tablespoon-sized scoops of potato mixture onto the hot skillet, pressing them flat so each one is approximately 3” in diameter and ¼” thick. Leave about ½” between each latke.
  6. Fry for 1-2 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and crispy. Remove onto a paper towel-lined tray or plate to cool.
  7. Repeat steps 5 and 6 for all of your potato mixture.
  8. Serve with sour cream and apple sauce.
