NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The first night of Chanukah is just a week away, and we’re getting ready to celebrate the miracle of oil with Chef Naomi Nachman.
She shared a recipe that adds a new twist to traditional foods eaten on Chanukah.
Chanukah Doughnuts
You will need:
Deep Fryer or Large Pot
Vegetable Oil (enough for frying)
Large Bowl and small Bowl
Ingredients:
1 cup milk (or water)
1 box Chanukah Dough Mix
Directions:
1. Pour cooking oil into a deep fryer or large pot
2. Heat oil over medium heat. Do NOT bring to a boil.
3. In large bowl, add donut mix. Stir in milk or water. Stir until uniform
4. Coat hands with oil or flour. Scooping 1 Tbsp at a time, form batter into desired donut shapes.
5. Carefully place formed donuts one at a time, into heated oil. Fry about 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown.
6. Drain and cool completely on cooking rack