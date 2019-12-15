



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Henry and Lucy.

Henry is a 3-year-old Beagle mix who weighs 39 pounds. Henry really enjoys going outside for nice long walks followed by going home for a nice long nap. Henry loves meeting everyone. He really enjoys a good conversation – especially if it is about him – and would do best living in a house.

Lucy is a 13-year-old, 7-pound Yorkshire Terrier who is paper-trained. Lucy is super sweet and the perfect lap dog. Lucy enjoys taking it easy and prefers a quiet life without children.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: Joe and Mary have always had long-hair Dachshunds and they were very sad when their 15-and-a-half-year-old Dachshund passed away. When Mary and Joe saw Bentley on Furry Friend Finder, they immediately fell in love and have been smiling ever since! Bentley’s new home with them is in New Jersey. His name is still Bentley and his new last name is Carr!

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan or you can call (212) 752-4842.