Matt DeLucia
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s going to be a much brighter day, but it will be on the breezy side. We’re starting out in the 30s and low 40s and temps will only climb into the upper 40s this afternoon… about 10 degrees colder than Saturday.
Expect a chilly wind out of the west, gusting 30-35 mph at times today. Things calm down tonight as temps drop below freezing for everyone… about 32 in the city.
Monday looks to start out dry, but we’re watching our next system that will be moving up from the south midday. A brief mix of snow and sleet will change over to mainly rain by Monday night for the city and points south. Our northern suburbs will likely stay wintry.