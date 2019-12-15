



Suffolk County police say a 2-month-old child was critically injured in a car crash Saturday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. in North Patchogue.

According to police, a 33-year-old woman was driving a 2017 Honda sedan southbound in the right lane of North Ocean Avenue when she tried to make a U-turn. A 2007 Mercedes-Benz sedan was behind her in the left lane and struck the Honda, causing both vehicles to slide across the roadway onto the northbound shoulder.

Four children — a 13-year-old girl, an 8-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl and a 2-month-old boy — were in the Honda at the time.

The 2-month-old boy was taken to Long Island Community Hospital before being transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated for critical injuries.

The three girls and the driver of the Honda were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Mercedes was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. They did not say if any charges will be filed.