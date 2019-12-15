Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two men who allegedly threw an elderly man to the ground in Queens before robbing him.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two men who allegedly threw an elderly man to the ground in Queens before robbing him.
The NYPD released surveillance video taken around 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Police say the suspects approached the 82-year-old man near George Street and Wyckoff Avenue in Ridgewood.
The victim can be seen lying on the sidewalk as the men rummage through his pocket.
According to police, they stole the victim’s wallet, which contained about $20.
The elderly man was taken to the hospital and treated for cuts and bruises.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.