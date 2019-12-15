Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a pair of robbers accused of targeting two men in the Bronx.
It happened around 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 8 at East 154th Street and Melrose Avenue.
Investigators say the suspects, armed with a knife, approached two men and demanded money.
They got away with $150 and an iPhone.
The victims were not hurt.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.