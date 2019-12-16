NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a 14-year-old suspect in connection to the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors.
According to the NYPD, the suspect was going to voluntarily meet with police for questioning, but he didn’t show up for their pre-arranged meeting.
Officers are searching for him in Harlem.
RELATED STORY: Hundreds Pack Morningside Park To Remember Slain Barnard College Student Tessa Majors
Police say the 14-year-old was identified as an accomplice by the 13-year-old suspect who was arrested last week.
This suspect is not the same 14-year-old who was previously questioned and released by police, the NYPD says.
Earlier Monday, divers searched a pond in Morningside Park, but they didn’t find any other possible weapons. Police are testing two knives for DNA evidence.
Meanwhile, the 13-year-old is slated to appear in family court in Manhattan on Tuesday.