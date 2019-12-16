Comments
EATONTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Monmouth County SPCA has been forced to temporarily close due to a confirmed case of the dog flu.
All dog and cat adoptions, as well as veterinary services, have been suspended.
Animal control services will continue to operate.
Dog flu symptoms include a loss in appetite loss, runny nose and heavy coughing.
The SPCA hopes to reopen by Jan 2, 20202. It says it’s working closely with the state and county Boards of Health.