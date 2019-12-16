Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A community vigil was held Monday night for a 3-year-old boy who was fatally hit by a pickup truck in East Harlem.
Local elected officials and community residents joined the family of Bertin Dejesus at the intersection where he died on Dec. 9.
The 3-year-old was in his stroller, being pushed by his mother, when they were hit in the crosswalk at 116th Street and First Avenue.
New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez wants the speed limit reduced to 5 mph for drivers who are turning onto another street and more.
“In many intersections, we have separated the time. The light is reorganized in a way that when pedestrians have the light to cross, the drivers cannot turn,” he said.
The 59-year-old driver was charged with driving without a valid license, failure to yield and failure to exercise due care.