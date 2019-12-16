Comments
NEW CANAAN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five is expected back in court in a civil trial.
Fotis Dulos is being sued by his wife’s family, who claims he owes them millions of dollars in unpaid loans.
Earlier this month he took the stand and claimed he had a good relationship with his in-laws and that the money given to fund his luxury homebuilding business was a gift.
Jennifer Dulos disappeared on May 24.
Fotis Dulos has been charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with her disappearance.