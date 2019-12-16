CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:DMV, driver's licenses, Illegal Immigrants, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Undocumented immigrants will be able to apply for driver’s licenses in New York State.

The Green Light Law allows people without a social security number to submit other forms of ID like a valid foreign passport.

Applicants must still get a permit and pass a road test.

Supporters say the law improves safety, increases the number of insured drivers, and will reduce hit-and-run accidents.

Some county clerks opposing the law say it conflicts with federal immigration law.

  1. Terence Millar says:
    December 16, 2019 at 7:50 am

    Soon they will be able to vote.

    Why not give access to all foreign nationals?

