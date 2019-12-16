Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Undocumented immigrants will be able to apply for driver’s licenses in New York State.
The Green Light Law allows people without a social security number to submit other forms of ID like a valid foreign passport.
Applicants must still get a permit and pass a road test.
Supporters say the law improves safety, increases the number of insured drivers, and will reduce hit-and-run accidents.
Some county clerks opposing the law say it conflicts with federal immigration law.
Soon they will be able to vote.
Why not give access to all foreign nationals?