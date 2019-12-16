Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A wake will be held Monday for fallen Jersey City detective Joseph Seals.
Services begin at 2 p.m. at the McLaughlin Funeral Home on Pavonia Avenue in Jersey City.
The funeral is on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Saint Aedan’s: the Saint Peter’s University Church, on Bergen Avenue.
Sunday night, a sea of people filled the streets in Seals’ hometown of North Arlington, N.J., to honor the life of the 4-year-old.
He was with the department for 13-years before he was killed in the Jersey City shootout last Tuesday.
Seals is survived by his wife and five children.
