CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Jersey City, Jersey City Shooting, Joseph Seals, Local TV


JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A wake will be held Monday for fallen Jersey City detective Joseph Seals.

Services begin at 2 p.m. at the McLaughlin Funeral Home on Pavonia Avenue in Jersey City.

The funeral is on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Saint Aedan’s: the Saint Peter’s University Church, on Bergen Avenue.

Sunday night, a sea of people filled the streets in Seals’ hometown of North Arlington, N.J., to honor the life of the 4-year-old.

He was with the department for 13-years before he was killed in the Jersey City shootout last Tuesday.

Seals is survived by his wife and five children.

JERSEY CITY SHOOTING

Comments

Leave a Reply