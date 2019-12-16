Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The rezoning proposal for a historic Central Harlem apartment complex hit another roadblock Monday.
Manhattan Borough President Gail Brewer rejected plans to expand Lenox Terrace apartments.
Developers want to add five new buildings and larger retail spaces to the existing property near Harlem Hospital.
Brewer said the plans did not take into account community concerns and that they would change the socioeconomic character of the neighborhood.
Brewer’s recommendation comes after a similar denial by the local community board.
The City Council will consider both decisions when they vote on the proposal.