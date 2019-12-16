



– A Suffolk county woman will be in court Monday to face charges of driving while intoxicated and injuring a 10-year-old boy after hitting the car he was riding in.

Police say 23-year-old Lauren Ortiz ran a stop sign in Holbrook last night and then crashed into a Honda carrying a family of four, reports CBS2’s Jennifer DeAngelis.

Police charged Ortiz with driving while intoxicated.

The parents and young girl all suffered minor injuries, while the boy was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The front of the car suffered extensive damage after being hit by the vehicle investigators say Ortiz was driving.

According to police, Ortiz was headed northbound on Coates Avenue in Holbrook when she blew through a stop sign and crashed into a car with a family inside.

That car was headed eastbound on Veterans Memorial Highway around 9 p.m.

Police say 10-year-old Lee Kaiser Junior was in the back seat of the car which was struck and was seriously hurt. His father, Lee Kaiser Sr., was driving the other vehicle.

Ortiz, of Lake Ronkonkoma, is being held here at the 4th Precinct.