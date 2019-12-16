Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning everybody! Today will be marked by big changes to the weather. We’re starting dry, but by lunch things get unsettled.
Expect a messy mix of rain, sleet, and snow moving in NYC and coastal locales will change to rain later tonight. Spots north and west should stay frozen for the event, so expect some minor snow and ice accumulations.
Tuesday will be a soggy & chilly day with rain likely through at least lunchtime, and temps only topping off in the upper 30s & low 40s. We’ll clear out Tuesday night and it’ll be a blustery stretch to close out the workweek with temps stuck in the 30s!