



— It is a new deal for the struggling Resorts World Casino in the Catskills, which has lost more than $200 million since it opened almost two years ago.

A reshuffling of ownership and management is aimed at improving the casino’s odds of success, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday.

“I’ve known the Catskills ever since I was growing up,” Bob DeSalvio said.

DeSalvio’s family of Brooklyn natives spent summers in Sullivan County. Now, it’s his job to improve the fortunes of the casino there that many are betting on to spark a regional revival.

Resorts World Catskills created 1,400 sorely needed jobs, but has yet to turn a dime of profit. An Asian billionaire just took it private and put DeSalvio in charge, hiring him away from the high-end Encore Boston Harbor.

When asked what Resorts World told him his mission was upon being hired, DeSalvio said, “They said that we really need to take this wonderful asset and get it the exposure that it really needs. The facility is amazing, wonderful piece of property.”

DeSalvio is working on a marketing and promotion plan to lure gamblers who have so many options in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

“We’ve made good penetration in Orange County. Where I think we can do more is pick up some out-of-state business. Clearly northern New Jersey would be a great target for us. Westchester County and into Connecticut,” DeSalvio said.

DeSalvio will be based at the hugely successful Resorts World New York City. The slots-only casino is expanding with a 400-room hotel opening in 2020.

“This expansion sets us up for where we want to go in the future, and that is to really morph Resorts World New York City into a true destination resort and really start enjoying its full potential,” DeSalvio said.

And if the state allows the expansion of table gaming into New York City, Resorts World would be ready to hit the jackpot.

Resorts World also won approval from Albany to relocate hundreds of video slot machines from Monticello Raceway. They will be moved to a new location near Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Orange County.