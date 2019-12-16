Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New video shows a would-be robber holding a knife in his hand walking through the kitchen of a home in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New video shows a would-be robber holding a knife in his hand walking through the kitchen of a home in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn.
Police say the suspect entered the home through an unlocked back door early Saturday morning.
Source told CBS2 the 65-year-old man inside was sleeping, but heard the suspect and slammed a bedroom door.
Police say the suspect took off empty-handed from the area of Fort Hamilton Parkway and 54th street.
Investigators are trying to identify the man seen in the video. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.