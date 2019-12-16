



— An East End shopping district is trying to lure customers, who are leery of walking through an $11 million Main Street reconstruction project.

To some, it looks like a temporary war zone.

Walking is dicey and driving is off-limits for now on the Main Street shopping district of Westhampton Beach.

“We have to suffer five or six more months, and the pain will be over,” Westhampton Beach resident Steven Colucci told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

Lawmakers decided it would be least disruptive to take care of necessary repairs all at once in the off-season.

“This was a very much-needed and long-overdue infrastructure project. The storm drains were collapsing,” Mayor Maria Moore said.

Utility lines are being buried. Other work includes new sidewalks, landscaping and lighting, and traffic circles.

Foot traffic in the shopping district is way down, along with sales.

“So many people have told us, ‘We didn’t realize you were still open,'” said Lynne Jones at Lynne’s Cards and Gifts.

“We have the cakes, the cookie platters, the amazing jelly-fried croissants, but not too many footwork,” said Samantha Alessi at Beach Bakery.

Elyse Richman at Shocks Clothing says it’s been tough for her and her fellow business people.

“I had to let staff go,” she said. “The street is almost done, and then they are going to do the sidewalks.”

A new social media campaign has launched to alert shoppers that Westhampton is open.

“The restaurants have been offering discounts if you shop locally on Main Street. Everybody is chipping in to try to give a little bit,” said Stephanie McEvoy, of the Greater Westhampton Chamber of Commerce.

The heaviest construction will be over by New Year’s with the entire project completed next May.

“While we’re navigating the streets and the different changes and all of that, we are getting through it. We just want you all to visit us and shop,” said Danileel Waskiewica, Westhampton Beach Library president.

Shopkeepers say signs will direct drivers to park in some lots behind stores and on a few nearby residential streets.