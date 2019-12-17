



New York Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland is giving back to the community through his Beyond The Basics foundation.

Appropriately named “A December To Remember,” they surprised about 40 homeless teens and young adults being sheltered at the Covenant House with a $200 gift card to be used at a Target in New Jersey.

“The one rule I have is you can’t buy a bunch of video games, but other than that, spend however you like, buy for whomever you would like and just enjoy it,” Copeland said.

“These guys out here, football players from the Jets, came out and helped us out, you know, did us a favor. And I’m very proud of them. Hopefully one day I do the same for the community,” Newark resident Juwan Phillips said.

Many of Copeland’s teammates acted as elves as they went on their shopping spree.