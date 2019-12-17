



— A woman died after a truck crashed into her home in Brick Township , New Jersey, on Tuesday.

The family of 55-year-old Barbara Anne Filan says they’re devastated by her sudden and tragic death, CBSN New York’s Kiran Dhillon reports.

It happened Tuesday morning when police say the driver of a gray pickup lost control in a parking lot and crashed into the side of a house on Drum Point Road.

Filan, a mother of four, was lying in bed in the living room at the time and was subsequently struck by the vehicle.

She later died from her injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup, 86-year old William McEvoy, from Brick, was extricated from his vehicle and transported to the hospital. It’s unclear whether he was injured.

Meanwhile, those who work in the area and knew Filan say they’re sad and upset.

“This around Christmas time and they don’t really have the money for services or a burial or anything, that’s why it’s just a terrible situation,” friend Karen Rodgers said.

“It’s just a tragedy for everybody,” neighbor Giovanni Rondo said. “Unfortunately, it happened during the holiday season, it makes it worse.”

Police are still investigating how the truck ended up crashing into the house. Police say right now no charges are expected but the investigation is ongoing.