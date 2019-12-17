Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Vandals covered an entire subway train with graffiti in Brooklyn.
Social media has been buzzing about it since the eight cars were spray-painted in Bushwick sometime on Sunday.
The MTA says the graffiti will cost tens of thousands of dollars to clean up and force it to take the train out of service on the J-M-Z line.
This year alone, the MTA has spent nearly half a million dollars to clean graffiti off trains.