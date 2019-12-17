Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a pair of suspects is wanted for robbing teenage boys in Brooklyn.
The duo allegedly struck nine times during the month of November.
The victims ranged in age from 13 to 17 years old.
In some incidents, they were punched. In others, they were threatened with a sharp object.
Police said the suspects made off with the victims’ AirPods, cellphones, a wallet, bag and sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.