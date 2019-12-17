Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some not so good news for small businesses looking to get those Christmas packages shipped on time.
The ban will reportedly take effect this week and last until the “delivery performance of these ship methods improves.”
Amazon will no longer allow its third-party sellers to use FedEx’s ground delivery to ship Prime packages.
FedEx says the change will affect small businesses the most and impact prices for shoppers.
An email obtained by the Wall Street Journal cites “performance decline” as the reason for the decision.
