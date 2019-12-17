



Nearly 1,000 Jersey City officers are expected to attend the services at St. Aedan’s Church on Bergen Avenue.

Exactly one week after the attack, the city will say goodbye to a beloved husband and father of five whose life was cut short in the line of duty.

The 40-year-old touched so many lives, and his impact was evident in the long line of mourners last night outside McLaughlin Funeral Home. Friends, family and fellow officers waited in the cold to pay their final respects.

“Our law enforcement community will never forget him,” said Chaplain Greg Boyle, of the Police Unity Tour.

Det. Seals joined the department in 2006, becoming a 13-year veteran who developed a reputation for getting guns off the streets. In the end, he sacrificed his life confronting two suspected shooters who went on to murder three more innocent people in a kosher market.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FAMILY’S MEMORIAL FUND

“Thank God for the men and women in law enforcement that are willing to pay the ultimate sacrifice,” Chaplain Boyle said.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation said it will pay Seals’ mortgage before Christmas, bringing some relief to his family.

“No amount of money will ever bring Joey back, but to lift the burden of their mortgage off of Laura so that she can grieve and raise her children means more to the family than anyone will ever know,” said his cousin Justin Smith. “He grew up in Jersey City, he knew the city, he loved doing what he did.”

Today, his family and his brothers and sisters in blue will gather as one as many work through painful goodbyes.

“Hoboken will be here, Union City will be here, Bayonne will be here, North Bergen will be here. So we’re thankful it’s a team effort, and we’re all in this together and we’re just doing our best,” Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said.

The mayor said tight security will be in place for the funeral, which gets underway at 11 a.m.

The following streets will be closed in the area from approximately 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pavonia Avenue – Summit Avenue to John F. Kennedy Blvd.

Homestead Street – Van Reipen Street to Pavonia Avenue .

John F. Kennedy Blvd. – Newark Avenue to Tonnelle Avenue

Bergen Avenue – John F. Kennedy Blvd to Fairmont Avenue

Sip Avenue – John F. Kennedy to Summit Avenue

Newkirk – Summit Avenue to Sip Avenue

Enos Place – Sip Avenue to Newkirk Street

Dick Street

Jones Street – Sip Avenue to Newkirk Street

Academy Street – Summit Avenue to Van Reypen

Van Reypen – Stuyvesant to Highland

Dekalb – John F. Kennedy Blvd to Van Reypen

Vroom Street – Van Reypen to Summit Avenue

Tuers Avenue – Montgomery Street to Vroom Street

Jordan Avenue – Monticello Avenue to Vroom Street

Mercer Street – Summit Avenue to Bergen Avenue

Highland Avenue – John F. Kennedy Blvd to Bergen Avenue

Glenwood Avenue – John F. Kennedy Blvd to Bergen Avenue

Montgomery Street – John F. Kennedy Blvd to Florence Street

Mill Road – Montgomery Street to Mercer Street

Fairmont Avenue – John F. Kennedy Blvd to Bergen Avenue

Monticello Avenue – Storms to Jordan / Orchard Street

Orchard Street – Montgomery to Monticello / Jordan

Smith Street

Britton Street – Fairmont Avenue to Montgomery Street

Boland Street – Fairmont Avenue to Montgomery Street

JERSEY CITY SHOOTING