



Expect on and off rain today with freezing rain N&W. When all is said and done, up to 1/4″ of ice (or more) is expected, so there remains a possibility for downed tree limbs and power lines.

Any early rain will give way to clearing skies tonight. Temperatures will dip below the freezing across many parts of our area, so watch for ice on untreated surfaces.

Tomorrow’s a generally better day, but a passing snow shower is possible in the afternoon. It will be cold and breezy with wind chills in the 20s much of the day.

As for Thursday, it’s looking great, but get ready to bundle up… feeling like the single digits and teens!