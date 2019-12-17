Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York medical examiner’s office says longtime film, television, and Broadway actor Brian Tarantina died due to accidental overdose of narcotics in his Hell’s Kitchen apartment last month.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York medical examiner’s office says longtime film, television, and Broadway actor Brian Tarantina died due to accidental overdose of narcotics in his Hell’s Kitchen apartment last month.
The ME ruled the death was caused by “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, diazepam, and cocaine.”
In one of his most recent roles, the 60-year-old Tarantina played “Jackie,” the nightclub worker in the Amazon Prime comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”