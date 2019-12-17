Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man who is wanted for sexual assault and attempted rape following two incidents in Queens.
Police say the suspect attacked two workers at a massage parlor in Astoria.
He allegedly forced one of the victims to perform a sex act, and physically assaulted both women.
Investigators say he struck again Monday at a spa in Jackson Heights, allegedly pushing a 50-year-old woman onto a couch and demanding sex.
The victim fought back, and the suspect ran off, stealing her cell phone.
