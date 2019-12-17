NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A group of men allegedly kidnapped a 16-year-old girl right in front of her mother last night in the Bronx.
Police said Karol Sanchez was walking with her mother around 11:20 p.m. along Eagle Avenue near East 156th Street in Melrose section when a beige-colored four-door sedan pulled up beside them.
Two men jumped out, grabbed the girl and dragged her into the vehicle, police said. They also allegedly knocked her 36-year-old mother to the ground.
Police said four men drove off with the victim, heading east on East 156th Street.
Sanchez is described as 16 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue short jacket, white sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.
Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.