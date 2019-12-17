



— A Manhattan woman was killed Tuesday morning while simply walking down the street in Times Square

Investigators said a piece of facade fell from a building and hit her. The accident shut down a major thoroughfare in the heart of the city, CBS2’s Tara Jakeway reported.

The NYPD and FDNY blocked off the scene at 49th Street and Seventh Avenue, where every New Yorker’s worst nightmare played out. Erica Tishman, 60, was walking by when she was fatally struck by falling debris, while commuters looked on in horror.

Pablo Black of the Bronx said he was on his way into work Tuesday morning when he walked across the street to see what the commotion was about.

“I see a lady, a female, an older female, that was laying on the ground as if something hit her,” Black said.

By the time first responders arrived at around 10:30 a.m., it was too late. Tishman was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities would later say she was struck by a piece of the building’s facade.

“When I looked to my left, I seen a bunch of people surrounding somebody on the ground as if they had a heart attack or something. But the word was they got hit by something from the top of a building,” Black said.

It turns out the Department of Buildings warned the building owners about the risk that an accident like this could happen. In a report filed back in April, the DOB recorded numerous violations at 729 Seventh Ave., including “failure to maintain exterior building facade,” which, the agency warned, “poses a falling hazard for pedestrians.”

Both the management company and the DOB released statements expressing condolences about what they called a tragedy.

“This is a tragedy, and the family and friends of the victim are in our thoughts. No pedestrian should be at risk from dangerous façade conditions. Department of Buildings engineers are on the scene to perform a full structural stability inspection of the building to ensure all New Yorkers are safe, and conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of this tragic incident,” said DOB Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Kunitz.

Until the engineers deem the area safe, 49th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues will remain closed.

Neighbors at Tishman’s Upper East Side apartment said she was actually well versed in New York City buildings. She was vice president of Zubatkin, a property development firm. According to her company’s website, she was an experienced architect who graduated from Harvard and Princeton universities.